Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Market Cap Achieves $11.70 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $11.70 million and $26.97 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.02690221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00191217 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00040738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol’s genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,126,266 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.