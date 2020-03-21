Ocean Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $15.15 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $11.61 million and approximately $15.15 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.65 or 0.02785029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00194335 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ocean Protocol's genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol's total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,126,266 tokens. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ocean Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy.

