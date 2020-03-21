ODEM (ODE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $480,678.00

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. ODEM has a market cap of $9.38 million and approximately $480,678.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can currently be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000690 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.02710284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194872 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040835 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ODEM is odem.io. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.