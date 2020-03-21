ODUWA (OWC) One Day Volume Tops $43,384.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.0904 or 0.00001461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a total market cap of $212,314.06 and $43,384.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00034916 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00092180 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,214.50 or 1.00467827 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000896 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00069120 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000354 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

