Odyssey (OCN) Market Cap Hits $1.61 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, HitBTC and FCoin. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $301,434.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.39 or 0.02705055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00195148 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,270,306,738 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Kucoin, LBank, FCoin, HitBTC, IDEX, CoinTiger, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Bittrex and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

