OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

OISHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OISHY opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR Company Profile

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit, Exploration, and Other segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.