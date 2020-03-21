OKB Trading 35.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $264.50 million and approximately $249.50 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can now be purchased for $4.41 or 0.00069940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.44 or 0.04385871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00038543 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015837 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011708 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB (OKB) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

