Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Old National Bancorp worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 143.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 23.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,305.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 167,373 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 462.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,164,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,567. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

