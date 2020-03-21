Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) versus Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Critical Analysis

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp 26.06% 15.05% 1.50% Pathfinder Bancorp 8.28% 4.72% 0.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp $151.39 million 1.42 $39.46 million $1.30 5.52 Pathfinder Bancorp $46.20 million 1.12 $3.58 million N/A N/A

Old Second Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Dividends

Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Old Second Bancorp pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Pathfinder Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Old Second Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 101.95%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; residential real estate and construction loans; tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; municipal loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. As of April 4, 2018, it operated nine full service offices. The company also operates one loan production office in Oneida County. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

