OmiseGO Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. OmiseGO has a market cap of $73.85 million and $138.05 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00008462 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Vebitcoin, COSS and CoinEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co.

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinTiger, IDEX, Braziliex, Gate.io, Cryptopia, OKEx, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, C2CX, Ovis, Huobi, BitMart, B2BX, DigiFinex, HitBTC, BitBay, DragonEX, Coinnest, Neraex, Bancor Network, DDEX, BitForex, Bitbns, IDCM, Upbit, Exmo, Radar Relay, Bithumb, Bittrex, Crex24, BX Thailand, IDAX, Poloniex, Vebitcoin, Binance, Tokenomy, Kucoin, Koinex, Mercatox, ZB.COM, CoinExchange, TOPBTC, Fatbtc, GOPAX, ABCC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, Independent Reserve, Hotbit, Kyber Network, FCoin, Bit-Z, Iquant, Ethfinex, ChaoEX, Liqui, Zebpay, TDAX, AirSwap, OTCBTC, CoinEx, Coinsuper, COSS, BigONE, Coinrail, Coinone, CoinBene and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

