Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Lifted by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises 2.9% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

