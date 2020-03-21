OneLedger (OLT) Price Hits $0.0030

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. OneLedger has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $171,102.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, OneLedger has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00053902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.22 or 0.04335918 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00069624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00038249 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016234 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00012111 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003788 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 398,575,262 tokens. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, CoinEx, BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

