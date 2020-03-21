OneRoot Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.03 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $1.84 million and $4.03 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OneRoot Network Profile

RNT is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

