Ontology Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $100.19 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. Ontology has a total market cap of $238.61 million and approximately $100.19 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ontology has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00005954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitbns, Indodax and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,913,241 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Koinex, Binance, Bibox, Gate.io, Huobi, Bitbns, Indodax, Kucoin, HitBTC, Hotbit, BitMart, BCEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

