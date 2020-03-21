Opacity Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Opacity token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $809,674.08 and approximately $448.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.75 or 0.02654092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00193671 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,310,495 tokens. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

