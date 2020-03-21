Open Platform Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Open Platform has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $356,491.78 and $7,526.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.63 or 0.02658796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00193611 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040727 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00036218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

