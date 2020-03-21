Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.23). Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 28.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 25,819 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$9.70 during trading on Friday. 6,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,741. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

