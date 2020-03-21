Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Wednesday.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.50 million and a PE ratio of 9.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $165.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.