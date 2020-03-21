Opus Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Opus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Opus has a market cap of $204,320.81 and approximately $21.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Opus has traded up 56.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.42 or 0.02691673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00193440 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00040563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036388 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus launched on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

