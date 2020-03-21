Orbitcoin Price Reaches $0.0969 on Major Exchanges (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $312,096.60 and $425.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0969 or 0.00001568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.01167447 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00045314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00034608 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 62.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00172852 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008286 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00091113 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

