Orchid (OXT) Price Down 2.6% This Week

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00053540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.15 or 0.04403561 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00070329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038470 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015883 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011822 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

