Origin Sport 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.11 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $917,995.77 and approximately $2.11 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015635 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000194 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.