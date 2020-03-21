Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,755,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,341,000 after purchasing an additional 987,179 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,696,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,161,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,115,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $69.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $98.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

