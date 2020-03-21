Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average of $88.14. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.18 and a twelve month high of $92.91.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.