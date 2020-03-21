Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 221,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,865,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 170,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.23 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $82.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

