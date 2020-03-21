Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,618,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,728,000. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 2.4% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 3.23% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 563.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $11.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

