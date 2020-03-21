Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 210,902 VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 210,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,175,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,141,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 466,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after acquiring an additional 142,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $232,000.

GDX stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $31.84.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

