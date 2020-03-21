Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 247,543 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 247,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,002,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.0% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,149,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005,147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,571,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,742,000 after buying an additional 1,278,132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,425,000 after buying an additional 1,057,799 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,545,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,076,000 after buying an additional 1,053,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,429,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.26 and a 200-day moving average of $96.75.

