Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 63,225 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.76. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

