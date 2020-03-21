Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 72,963 Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,611,000 after buying an additional 101,270 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 153,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $125,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,545,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,827 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,763 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $46.36 on Friday. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

