Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,663,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $3,745,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra raised their price target on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,330.42.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,846.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,977.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,841.24. The firm has a market cap of $936.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.