Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 85,062 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 406.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLV opened at $94.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.85. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.85 and a 12-month high of $117.59.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

