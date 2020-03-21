Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $12.21 Million in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,205,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $126.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.26. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $125.62 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

