Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $4.11 Million in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 159,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRP. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $230,000.

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $26.46.

