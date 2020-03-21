Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $55.76 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 465,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,757,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 14,753 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $79.93 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.34.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

