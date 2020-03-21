Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $68.88 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,972,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,875,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 1.59% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 620,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,526 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 149,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

