Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $11.04 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 171,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,000. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 7.05% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 791.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PPH opened at $49.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.03. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $48.24 and a 12-month high of $68.02.

