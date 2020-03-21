Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

ITB stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.