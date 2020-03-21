Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 254,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,000. SPDR S&P Bank ETF comprises about 0.9% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.69% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

KBE stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

