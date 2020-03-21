Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.44. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $93.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

