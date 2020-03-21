Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowie Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 308.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF opened at $79.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.06 and its 200-day moving average is $120.69. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

