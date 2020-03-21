Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,010,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,932,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 462,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,879 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $31.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

