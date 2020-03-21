Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 55,901 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8,075.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

