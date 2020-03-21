Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $2.54 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $152.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.23 and a 200-day moving average of $226.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.40.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

