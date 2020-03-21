Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $4.91 Million Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares US Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 492.5% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

IYF stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $143.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.06.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

