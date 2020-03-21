Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 211,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570,000. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF comprises about 1.1% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKW. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of PKW opened at $43.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average of $64.93. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

