Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,135,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.25% of Valmont Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 565,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,694,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 560,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,879,000 after acquiring an additional 26,409 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 513,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 492,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after acquiring an additional 65,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,023,000 after acquiring an additional 45,234 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

VMI opened at $91.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $154.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $683.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.80 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 5.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.25%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.