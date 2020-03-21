Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,144,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,748 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 774,614 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,860,000 after purchasing an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,250,000.

VB opened at $101.42 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $96.11 and a 1-year high of $170.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.03.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.