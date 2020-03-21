Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,916,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,259,000 after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,715,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 975,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,429,000 after acquiring an additional 262,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $210.74 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $208.31 and a 52-week high of $311.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.41.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

