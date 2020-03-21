OST (OST) Price Up 20% Over Last Week

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. One OST token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Huobi and Coinsuper. OST has a market cap of $5.96 million and $1.24 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OST has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.02643641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00193140 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00040494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000179 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

OST Profile

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 738,003,525 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The official website for OST is ost.com.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, Coinsuper, IDCM, Huobi, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

